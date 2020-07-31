  • facebook
Rakul Preet Singh shares a fun selfie after playing golf for five hours & the fans are loving it

The gorgeous actress shared a fun selfie on her Instagram story where she mentioned how after so many months of staying indoors, she enjoyed playing golf for five hours.
Rakul Preet Singh shares a fun selfie after playing golf for five hours & the fans are loving it
The south siren Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie on her Instagram story after she enjoyed playing golf for five hours. The fans and followers of the southern actress are delighted to see her latest selfie. The gorgeous actress shared a fun selfie on her Instagram story where she mentioned how after so many months of staying indoors, she enjoyed playing golf for five hours in the hot weather. The stunning actress, Rakul Preet Singh is quite fond of playing golf and from her Instagram stories fans surely got a glimpse at her game.

The sultry diva is donning a pink skirt and a polo t-shirt, as she geared up to play the game. The selfie shared by the actress is simply stunning and is definitely winning hearts of her fans and followers. On the work front, the south actress will be seen in the upcoming film called Indian 2. This film will have southern megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The upcoming film titled Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar. The film Indian 2 is the second film after the original film Indian which also featured Kamal Haasan in the lead. The Shankar directorial brings back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar.

Check out the photos:

On the eve of the lead actor's birthday, the south director Shankar had shared a still from the film. This still features Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen. 

Credits :instagram

