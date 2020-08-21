Rakul Preet Singh shares her secret banana face mask recipe for flawless skin

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and shared a video revealing about her homemade face mask made of banana, lime juice and honey. Wondering how it can benefit your skin?

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the actresses in the film industry who emphasizes on eating the right food and doing workout daily to stay healthy. Even for her skin, the actress makes sure to maintain a strict routine. Besides drinking lots and lots of water, Rakul also believes in trying homemade desi face masks for glowing skin. The stunner recently shared a very simple recipe of her magical face mask. Rakul took to social media and shared a video revealing about her homemade face mask made of banana and honey. Wondering how it can benefit your skin?

For the mask, Rakul used one mashed banana and squeezed half lime juice in it that does wonders for dark spots on the face. The actress also added a little honey to make a perfect face mask. Banana is rich in potassium and it helps to hydrate your skin. Girls with dry skin can take benefit of this mask as it softens the skin. The South beauty is known for her glowing and luminous skin and we now we know why. Rakul Preet Singh's DIY facemask is definitely worth trying.

Check out her video below:

https://t.co/evYKLy76eV watch the full video here !! My next fav face mask #bebeautiful #beyou pic.twitter.com/bB9VKNepGW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 21, 2020

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in an important role.

Rakul will soon resume shoot of her upcoming Bollywood film starring John Abraham and in the male lead roles. The film is directed by newcomer Kaashvie Nair.

Also Read: WATCH: When Naga Chaitanya turned DJ at the success party of Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby

​

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×