  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh shares her secret banana face mask recipe for flawless skin

Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and shared a video revealing about her homemade face mask made of banana, lime juice and honey. Wondering how it can benefit your skin?
34960 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh shares her secret banana facemask recipe for flawless skinRakul Preet Singh shares her secret banana facemask recipe for flawless skin

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the actresses in the film industry who emphasizes on eating the right food and doing workout daily to stay healthy. Even for her skin, the actress makes sure to maintain a strict routine. Besides drinking lots and lots of water, Rakul also believes in trying homemade desi face masks for glowing skin. The stunner recently shared a very simple recipe of her magical face mask. Rakul took to social media and shared a video revealing about her homemade face mask made of banana and honey. Wondering how it can benefit your skin?  

For the mask, Rakul used one mashed banana and squeezed half lime juice in it that does wonders for dark spots on the face. The actress also added a little honey to make a perfect face mask. Banana is rich in potassium and it helps to hydrate your skin. Girls with dry skin can take benefit of this mask as it softens the skin. The South beauty is known for her glowing and luminous skin and we now we know why. Rakul Preet Singh's DIY facemask is definitely worth trying. 

Check out her video below:

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in an important role. 

Rakul will soon resume shoot of her upcoming Bollywood film starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the male lead roles. The film is directed by newcomer Kaashvie Nair.

Also Read: WATCH: When Naga Chaitanya turned DJ at the success party of Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement