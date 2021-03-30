Rakul Preet Singh shares her simple home remedy drink for PMS woes; Says 'trust me you will gain'

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself enjoying ajwain tea.

It is great to see how celebs are being open about issues like PMS, PCOS, PCOD, menstruation and mental health. A lot of female actors are known to be outspoken on issues concerning women. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself enjoying ajwain tea. Ajwain, known as carom seeds is effective for a lot of reasons. Rakul recently shared her simple and secret drink that she uses to beat PMS woes. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, "ajwain tea-for all the PMS woes. be it bloating or pain, trust me you will gain."

Earlier, also shared about Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS). The actress wrote on her Instagram story that PMS can be a ‘frigging nightmare’. When it comes to staying fit in her own way, Rakul tops the list. She is known for giving us major fashion and fitness goals. Rakul never misses on her workout routine. If you are seeking perfect fitness motivation, Rakul's Instagram is all you need to check. Meanwhile, check out her latest photo as she shares a quick pain relief remedy for PMS.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the second lead.

Rakul is also occupied with the shooting of her two Bollywood films, and co-starrer Thank God and Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay, being helmed by Ajay Devgn.

Credits :Instagram

