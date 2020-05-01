Rakul Preet Singh shares a major throwback moment with her girl gang from college days; See Pic

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a throwback picture of her from college days and her then to now the transformation is sure to leave you amazed.

Its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak and people across the country are keeping themselves occupied with various challenges on social media. Being indoors might be a tough thing but people are doing their best and keeping each other motivated. Many are also sharing their throwback photos and are recollecting the best days of their life. South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a throwback picture of her from college days and her then to now the transformation is sure to leave you amazed. One can see in the picture, Rakul in curly hair and short dress posing with her girl gang.

Sharing the picture on social media, she wrote, "we are grown up." Does's Rakul looks pretty in the picture? While we are all going through a tough time and coping with lockdown, these adorable moments with friends and family are only helping to keep spirits high. Check out Rakul's picture below.

On the personal front, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh opened up on why she has been away from dating someone, Rakul said, "I don't know. There's no option. I don't get hit upon. I can't be one of those blabbering girlfriends who will constantly be on the phone screaming and asking, 'Where are you? Why are you not talking?' I'm more like, do whatever you want to do type. I have been a tomboy all my life."

On the work front, Rakul has a bunch of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Attack alongside John Abraham. She also has an untitled film with . The stunner is also shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, being directed by Shankar. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

