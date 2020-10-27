Rakul Preet Singh shares a 'pack up selfie' amid the new normal on film sets; Take a look

Rakul Preet Singh shared a 'pack up selfie' on her Instagram story. The stunning actress is happily pouting away for the selfie.

The sultry diva Rakul Preet Singh shared a fun picture on her Instagram handle. The actress shared a 'pack up selfie' on her Instagram story. The picture sees how the actress is happily pouting away for the quirky selfie. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "new normal with these two abnormal." The actress Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The fans and followers of the southern beauty Rakul Preet Singh are always delighted to see her latest photos. The actress is also a fitness enthusiast.

The gorgeous actress has been sharing a lot of photos and videos on her social media handles from her routine life. On the work front, the beautiful actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the upcoming film helmed by ace director krish. The actress reportedly was in Hyderabad to shoot for the film. The actress had shared some behind the scene videos from the sets of the Krish directorial. The actress who featured in the film called Manmadhudu 2 alongside superstar Nagarjuna, will also feature in Indian 2. The highly anticipated film Indian 2 brings Kamal Haasan back in the senapathy avatar.

Check out the photo

The southern megastar will return to the silver screen in his senapathy look. The upcoming Shankar film is the second film after the original film Indian. The upcoming drama with Kamal Haasan in the lead will also feature actors Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh grabs attention in her chic avatar as she steps out in the city)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×