Rakul Preet Singh shares UNSEEN photos on her mother’s birthday; Says she taught her to be independent, strong

On her mother's birthday, South star Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram space and shared three unseen photos with her. While two photos are from her childhood days, one looks like a recent one. Sharing the photo, Rakul stated that her mother was the most selfless, caring and loving person she had ever known, and that she was the one who taught her to be an independent and strong individual. She added that she would not have done anything without her mother.

Sharing the photos, she wrote on the photo sharing application, “Happppy bdayyyyy to the most selfless loving and caring person I know... Thankuuuu mom for being my biggest support and always pushing me to be my best version. You have taught me the joy of giving and being a strong, independent girl. I could not have done anything without you... I loveee you soooo much! Muahhhhhh.” As soon as she shared the photo, her fans took to the comments section and wished her mom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in key roles. Directed by Shankar, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Pictures. The film’s shooting was brought to a halt after three crew members lost their lives during an accident on the sets. It is expected that the makers will roll out the film as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

