Rakul Preet Singh shines in a shimmer dress as she poses for mesmerising click; Check out

Rakul Preet Singh has shared a stunning picture where the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmer dress. Her matt brown makeup goes well, keeping in with the tone of the attire. Rakul Preet captioned the post as, “Sight is what you see through your eyes, vision is what you see through your mind !! #thoughts #vision2022”.

Recently, wishing everyone on New Year, the star shared another smart look where she donned a beautiful beige dress. Accompanying the pic, she wrote, “Walking into 2022 with all things positive except Covid..Wishing you all the Healthiest, happiest year here is to all your dreams coming true ! Keep living and loving to the fullest anddddd have a fantastic new year”. The actress shares stylish pictures on the social media, proving to the fashion police that her style sense in one of a kind. Her fans are in awe of every look that the actress present.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, 2022 looks promising for our Aiyaary star. The actress is busy with her Bollywood projects these days. Rakul Preet will share screen space with John Abraham. Directed by Lakshya Raj, the film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in the lead. The story of Attack is based on a true event. The actress also has Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 in her kitty. Ajay Devgn will also be directing the venture. He other project include Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati starrer 1945 to finally release on 7 January 2022