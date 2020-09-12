Rakul Preet Singh shoots in Hyderabad after Rhea Chakraborty names her in a statement to NCB: Report

The news report by Times Now further goes on to add that the security personnel at Rakul Preet Singh's building also state that she's gone to Hyderabad for her film's shoot. The media reports add that the actress is shooting for director Krish's film.

A news report by Times Now states that actress Rakul Preet Singh is shooting in Hyderabad after Rhea Chakraborty named her in the statement given to the Narcotics Control Bureau. The news reports further state that Rakul Preet Singh is not at her residence and is away for her film's shoot. The news report by Times Now further goes on to add that the security personnel at Rakul Preet Singh's building also state that she's gone to Hyderabad for her film's shoot. The media reports add that the actress is shooting for director Krish's film in Hyderabad.

Previously, the news reports added that Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB and sent to judicial custody. The news reports further add that her bail plea was also rejected. Now, in a shocking revelation made by the actress, she had named Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta. According to news reports, Rhea Chakraborty has stated that she and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly took drugs along with Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Simone Khambatta. The news report by Times Now, mentions that Rhea Chakraborty has named 25 actors during her interrogation by the NCB.

The media reports further state that Rhea Chakraborty also named a filmmaker in relation to the drugs case that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI. The ED is looking into the money laundering angle in the late actor's case.

