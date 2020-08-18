  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh shows off her toned abs but it's her hilarious wish for burgers that grabs our attention

Rakul Preet Singh is an avid fitness lover and her social media timeline is proof. Check out her latest picture.
Rakul Preet Singh has been strenuously working out recently. Her recent posts on social media showcasing her working out. The actress who is quite an avid social media user has been keeping fans up to date with her routines, throwback posts, and selfies. Most recently she took to her respective profile and shared a picture of her chiseled body, but what caught our attention was her witty caption that she wrote along with it. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded a story of herself in her workout gear, flaunting her fit body. But alongside her photo, the 29-year-old actress wrote a witty note that reads, “I wish burgers were food for abs.” The actress’s love for fitness is no new news, as her Instagram handle has a highlight for her home workout video and her posts are often also about fitness. In her Instagram story that actress can be seen donning a tie-dye bralette with a pair of black shorts. The actress also expressed her views recently on how she can’t wait for gyms to reopen so she can get back to working out from there. 

Here is Rakul Preet Singh's post:

On a more professional front, the actress will next be seen playing an important role in the Kamal Hassan starrer film that also features Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The film is directed by famed south Indian director Shankar. Titled Indian 2, the movie will showcase Kamal Hassan in his Senapathy look once again. 

Credits :Instagram

