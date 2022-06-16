Rakul Preet Singh shows how to keep it desi in floral kurta & palazzo set as she steps out in the city; PICS

Rakul Preet Singh was clicked as she stepped out for a Friday brunch with her friend in a beautiful outfit. The actress went sans make-up and slipped in a floral Anarkali kurta and palazzo set to show spring is here. The look is worth bookmarking as it is a perfect brunch-ready outfit for the season.

Rakul Preet Singh rocked an ethnic look to perfection in a floral kurta and white palazzo set that featured bishop sleeves, and myriad prints with pleats. The actress went sans make-up and looked flawless as she posed for the pics with a bright smile. She completed the look with the right accessories, a pair of silver jhumkas and kolhapuri flats. We love the look it is steal-worthy thy, be it for college, work, or a brunch date with friends.

Check out Rakul's pics here:

Rakul Preet Singh is not new to fashion. She has always managed to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. May it be for movie promotions or Bollywood parties, the actress keeps her fashion game on point. Recently, the beauty gave the fashion mongers cues on how to ace the summer look in a yellow halter-top and baggy blue denim.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh on Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie, 'Charlie you have my heart'; Calls it a must watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has many promising projects waiting to be released in 2022. The actress will play the leading lady in the social drama Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film has been made under the banner of jungle Pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh will once again share the scene with Ajay Devgn in the forthcoming flick, Thank God. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead, this laughter ride is likely to release on 29th July this year.