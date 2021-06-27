Rakul Preet Singh shows us how to ace date night dressing in a romantic floral off shoulder dress; SEE PHOTO

She can pull off any look with ease and confidence. Be it at the airport or making a red carpet appearance, Rakul always manages to grab attention over her fashion choices.

Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans with a stunning photo on Sunday morning and we can't move our eyes off her. One can see, Rakul Preet Singh is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a floral print dress and is perfect summer wear. Rakul completed her look with minimal makeup, natural open hair and accessorised with a delicate bracelet. Rakul Preet Singh's look is the perfect blend of style and comfort. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

She can pull off any look with ease and confidence. Be it at the airport or making a red carpet appearance, the actress always manages to grab attention over her fashion choices. Sharing this photo on Instagram, the Indian 2 actress wrote, "Your wings already exist, all you have to do is fly." Rakul is known for her chic style statement and she has treated us with another beautiful look that we cannot stop talking about. Her Instagram account is all about fitness, fashion and beauty.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film has Kajal Aggarwal who will be seen in flashback scenes.

She also has Lakshya Raj Anand directorial Attack, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

