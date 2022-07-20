Rakul Preet Singh is a sight for the sore eyes in floral co-ord dress and a sweet smile

Rakul Preet Singh fans keep a keen eye on her every social media post and it won't be wrong to say that they are never disappointed. Yet again, the Attack actress took the internet by storm as she posted a picture in a floral co-ord dress, which gave out beach vibes. Her latest post was captioned, “giggle giggle”. The Aiyaary star was a sight for the sore eyes in her latest avatar.

The fashionista keeps on providing such admirable dress ideas from time to time and leaves the fashion police dumbstruck.

On a different front, Rakul Preet Singh, who has been keeping away from Tollywood, recently opened up about why she is not doing many Telugu movies right now.

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh was asked by a fan, "Will you do any Telugu film or do you want to stick to only Hindi movies?” Replying to this, she dropped a video message saying, "No, of course, I would do a Telugu film. I'm just waiting to do something different, something that really challenges me. Yeah, right now, I'm busy with projects here but for me, it's script over language.”

The Tollywood lovers are waiting with bated breath for an announcement soon.She made her Telugu debut with the 2011 flick titled Keratam and went on to star in Tamil and Telugu movies like Venkatadri Express, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Spyder, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood lineup includes projects like social drama Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah and Indra Kumar’s Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.