Rakul Preet Singh 'sits casually' in a black jumpsuit & boots as she serves style goals from London; PIC

Rakul Preet Singh is currently in London for the shooting of her upcoming untitled film, co-starring . The stunner has been posting photos and updating about herself to fans on social media. Rakul has now shared a stunning photo in a black jumpsuit and green boots and we cannot get enough of it. She never fails to amaze her with her travel wardrobe and her latest look is proof.

One can see in the photo, Rakul Preet Singh is 'casually sitting' in her best ever look and is literally travelling in style. Her latest look is all about being basic yet comfortable. The style quotient is right up there like never before. What do you think?

Take a look:

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh rocks the easy-breezy co-ord set worth Rs 4000 perfect for date night dressing; SEE PHOTOS

Rakul is currently in London for the shooting of an untitled project co-starring . The film is tipped to be an intense thriller and is being directed by Ranjit Tewari. She has an interesting lineup of Hindi films.

Talking about her films down South, Rakul has 2 movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.