Rakul Preet Singh slays the casual look in jeans and a black tee as she is spotted in Mumbai; See PICS

Rakul Preet Singh is back to work and was recently spotted in Juhu as she stepped out in a casual look of blue jeans and a black t-shirt, by giving us all major fashion cues

Rakul Preet Singh has made a name for herself in the South and Bollywood as an extremely bankable star. Having made her debut with Venkatadri Express, Rakul has come a long way in such a short period of time. Rakul has acted alongside the biggest stars of South Cinema like Ram, Suriya, Sivakarthikeya, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and many others. The actress also enjoys a huge fan base and never shies away to voice out her opinions, be it professionally or personally. Apart from impeccable acting skills, Rakul is widely known for her fashion sense. From the red carpet to the gym, the actress sets major fashion cues with every outfit.

As the second wave of coronavirus lockdown restrictions are slowly residing, Rakul Preet Singh is back being papped in Mumbai. The Manmadhudu 2 actress is known for owning her looks be it a simple outfit or a classic style statement. With her fashion statement, Rakul has always caught our attention as she is spotted in a casual look. Clad in basic blue jeans and a black t-shirt, Rakul is giving out major ways on how to slay the casual look with absolute perfection. Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. In Telugu, she wrapped up shooting for an untitled film with director Krish, co-starring Panja Vaishnav Tej. Rakul Preet Singh is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. She is also filming with John Abraham for a movie titled Attack.

