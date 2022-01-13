Rakul Preet Singh slays in her latest monochrome photo as she shares a motivational post

The year 2022 has brought a new zeal in all of us to look at the world from a different lens. Our beloved celebrities are also trying to motivate themselves during this new beginning. Rakul Preet Singh shared a motivational post on her Instagram handle. She shared a mesmerising black and white still accompanied with the following words, “If you believed in Santa for 5 years, you can believe in yourself for 5 mins #selflove #believer.”

Lakshmi Manchu commented on the post, “Beauty.” Others also showered the post with encouraging comments. Her caption for the post got special attention from the fans. Yesterday, the actress posted another kind of motivational post. Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of her attempting a high-level yoga pose. She captioned the post, “Choose stretching over stressing @anshukayoga #regainingcontrol #backontrack #2022.” Rakul Preet Singh has been sharing a lot of similar posts since we stepped into 2022. She has been treating the fans with all types of positivity via her social media handle.

Check out the post below:

The actress has many promising releases this year. Rakul Preet Singh will star alongside John Abraham in Lakshya Raj's upcoming flick Attack. The film will also cast Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Her other projects include, Indra Kumar directorial Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rakul Preet will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil outing Ayalaan.