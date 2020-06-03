Rakul Preet Singh soaks up some sunlight while enjoying the view from her balcony during lockdown; See PHOTO

Rakul Preet Singh's sun kissed picture grabs our attention as she enjoys a view from her balcony. She has shared a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

Rakul Preet Singh has been enjoying the quarantine break and is currently spending quality with her family members during the lockdown period. The actress has been faring well in terms of her career both in the South film industry and Bollywood. She has been a part of multiple hit movies and won the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances, innocent smile, and utter beauty. Rakul Preet is frequently active on social media and has a huge fan base too.

As we speak of this, the Indian 2 actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle a few days back which is worth a glimpse. She is seen sitting on her balcony and getting her daily dose of Vitamin D while enjoying a view from her residence. Rakul Preet looks ravishing as she is seen wearing a black outfit. She opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a light pink lip shade that perfectly matches her attire.

Ch eck out the picture below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in a movie titled Attack. This action-thriller has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. She has also been roped in opposite in a movie that has been tentatively titled Chale Chalo. Rakul will feature in the sci-fi drama titled Ayalaan co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. Indian 2 is among the much-awaited projects of the actress that also features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

