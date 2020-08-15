  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh to star opposite Vaisshnav Tej for an upcoming film by director Krish?

The latest news update on Rakul Preet Singh, states that she will be playing the lead opposite actor Vaisshnav Tej in an upcoming film by director Krish.
Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh,South,Vaisshnav TejRakul Preet Singh to star opposite Vaisshnav Tej for an upcoming film by director Krish?

The latest news update about the actress Rakul Preet Singh states that she will be playing the lead opposite actor Vaisshnav Tej. As per news reports, the film is helmed by director Krish. The upcoming film which is yet to receive its official title, was announced in a ceremony. The makers kept the ceremony a low-key affair. On the work front, the gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a crucial role in the upcoming film titled, Indian 2.

This film will see megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar and will bring back the lead actor in the iconic Senapathy look. Previously, the director had unveiled a still from the film which featured Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The fans and followers of the lead actor are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the film screen. The Shankar directorial will also feature actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The makers of Indian 2 had to suspend their filming work due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The latest news update on the sultry diva, Rakul Preet Singh, states that her upcoming film alongside Vaisshnav Tej could see its principal photography begin from September. The team of the untitled drama could carry out its principal photography in Hyderabad. The fans and followers of Rakul Preet Singh are eagerly waiting to know more about the upcoming film.

(ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh truly personifies beauty in these selfies; Check out her gorgeous photos)

Credits :cinemaexpress.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement