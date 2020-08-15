Rakul Preet Singh to star opposite Vaisshnav Tej for an upcoming film by director Krish?

The latest news update on Rakul Preet Singh, states that she will be playing the lead opposite actor Vaisshnav Tej in an upcoming film by director Krish.

The latest news update about the actress Rakul Preet Singh states that she will be playing the lead opposite actor Vaisshnav Tej. As per news reports, the film is helmed by director Krish. The upcoming film which is yet to receive its official title, was announced in a ceremony. The makers kept the ceremony a low-key affair. On the work front, the gorgeous actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a crucial role in the upcoming film titled, Indian 2.

This film will see megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar and will bring back the lead actor in the iconic Senapathy look. Previously, the director had unveiled a still from the film which featured Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy avatar. The fans and followers of the lead actor are eagerly looking forward to see the film on the film screen. The Shankar directorial will also feature actors Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The makers of Indian 2 had to suspend their filming work due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The latest news update on the sultry diva, Rakul Preet Singh, states that her upcoming film alongside Vaisshnav Tej could see its principal photography begin from September. The team of the untitled drama could carry out its principal photography in Hyderabad. The fans and followers of Rakul Preet Singh are eagerly waiting to know more about the upcoming film.

