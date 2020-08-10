Rakul Preet Singh states talent will survive despite the ongoing insider outsider debate in Bollywood

The actress was quizzed about what she feels with regards to the ongoing insider outsider debate in Bollywood. Rakul Preet Singh states that more than the debate on insiders vs outsiders, she feels that it is talent that survives ultimately.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh spoke to The Time of India of an interview. The actress was quizzed about what she feels with respect to the ongoing insider outsider debate in Bollywood. The southern actress states that more than the debate about insiders vs outsiders, she feels that it is talent that survives ultimately. The southern diva goes on to add that it is the film audiences that will decide the fate of an actor.

The actress who will feature in the upcoming film Indian 2 further goes on to say that every person has his or her own path and destiny. She also states that someone could get an opportunity a tad bit later or may be sooner. But, at the end, it all about the journey and every person has a different one. The stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh further states that every actor has a journey filled with ups and downs. The key is to keep working hard and trying after every fall. The actress also says that she believes on the positive side of things, and she believes in working hard.

Rakul Preet Singh states how hard work will result in something good. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in a key role in the Kamal Haasan starrer, which also features Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in crucial roles. This film is helmed by ace south director Shankar. Indian 2 brings back Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look.

