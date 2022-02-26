Rakul Preet Singh stuns in neon co-ord sets as she vacays in Maldives with Jackky Bhagnani; Samantha REACTS

Rakul Preet Singh is currently vacating in the Maldives along with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared first pic from the vacation. She looks beyond stunning in a neon co-ord set as she posed for the jaw-dropping pic amid blue island. Actress and friend, Samantha also reacted to the pic as well.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram space and posted a beautiful photo featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a neon crop top paired up with a midi bodycon skirt. Her hair was left open with a beach hat on her head and Sunglasses as she posed like a diva and opted for a minimal and fresh makeup look. She posed for the pic in the background of a lavish island with blue water.

As soon as Rakul posted the picture, it received a lot of likes from fans. Samantha also commented 'hot' with a fire emoticon. Raashii Khanna also reacted to the pic and wrote, 'Beauty.'

Rakul Preet Singh is on a holiday with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani for the first time after they made it official recently. The new couple in town is full of love and are leaving no time to spend time with each other. Lovebirds recently visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. They were in the city to attend De De Pyaar De director Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Meanwhile, Today is a special day for Samantha as marks 12 years in the film industry since her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave. Wishes and love are pouring in for the actress.

