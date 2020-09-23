  1. Home
Rakul Preet Singh talks about her diet and eating habits; Says healthy food is not always boring

Rakul Preet Singh says that healthy food is not always boring, and eating healthy food items is not just about salad. The actress while talking to Zoom states that she pays keen attention to what she puts into her system.
In an interview with Zoom, the sultry siren Rakul Preet Singh speaks about her diet and eating habits. The actress who has featured in some super hit southern flicks, says that she loves eating healthy food. The actress goes on to add that it is not how people think. Rakul Preet Singh says that healthy food is not always boring, and eating healthy food is not just about salad. The actress while talking to Zoom states that she pays keen attention to what she puts into her system.

The actress who featured in Manmadhudu 2, opposite south megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, says that she loves food and loves to eat healthy food items. The gorgeous diva was also quizzed about what makes her happy. The actress who also featured in a number of Bollywood flicks, stated that there is no particular thing to point out that she can say is a happy space. The actress says that she has always been a happy person.

The actress Rakul Preet Singh also states that as a child she was a very happy kid. She further goes on to add that her parents also state that during her childhood, she was always a very happy child. The actress adds that happiness is internal and it's just about being a happy person from within. The actress who is a fitness enthusiast, says that yoga has been a very crucial part of her life. She says that yoga has proved to be very beneficial.   

