Rakul Preet Singh talks about working with Vijay Deverakonda, her love life & self quarantine tips

Rakul Preet Singh, who is practising self-quarantine these days, got candid about her love life and working with Vijay Deverakonda in an Instagram Live conversation with Pinkvilla.

Rakul Preet Singh has been on a roll these days. The diva, who has given several hits, has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, John Abraham starrer Attack and many more. Interestingly, Rakul has made an interesting pair with several leading stars and has been ruling a million hearts. Meanwhile, there have been speculations about her collaborating with South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda as fans feel the duo will make a hot jodi. So, when Rakul was quizzed about the same during a conversation with Pinkvilla, she asserted that it depends on the filmmakers to cast them.

The De De Pyaar De actress was all praises for Vijay and stated that he was born to be a star. Calling him a fantastic actor, Rakul also emphasised that she would love to work with the Arjun Reddy star. Interestingly, not only her professional life but her love life has also been the talk of the town. After all, Rakul has been one of the most eligible bachelorette in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. In fact, there have been rumours about her love life and wedding plans time and again. Addressing the rumours, the Shimla Mirchi actress replied saying that she has been discussing with her brother about how she doesn’t want to die single if the world is ending amid COVID-19 outbreak. However, Rakul brother give a humorous response saying, “You did not find anyone aise, how will you find anyone during quarantine period?”

Furthermore, Rakul was seen spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and urged her fans to stay indoors in this crisis time to keep COVID-19 at bay. She even shared her idea of spending the self-quarantine break and stated that she is spending time with her brother and watching their favourite movies together. Besides, she is also trying her hands on cooking and is looking forward to making healthy cakes and desserts. Rakul also advised her fans to utilise this self-quarantine break in introspecting themselves, spending time with their respective partner, doing things which they always wanted to do and be a better version of themselves.

Credits :Instagram

Read More