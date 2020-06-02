Rakul Preet Singh teaches us how to ward off quarantine blues by smiling through the mess; See PHOTO

Rakul Preet Singh has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle along with a meaningful caption. Check out her post.

Rakul Preet Singh has been able to carve a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but also in the South film industry. The actress has been winning the hearts of the audience not only with her stellar performances in movies but also with her utter beauty and beaming smile. Rakul who has been under home quarantine of late like every other citizen of this country is constantly keeping in touch with her fans and well-wishers through social media platforms.

In the midst of all this, the actress has shared an edited picture of herself with a meaningful caption. The actress is seen wearing a beautiful blue gown with a matching choker as seen in the picture and is flashing her widest smile while posing for the camera. Rakul Preet’s caption is of great relevance in the present context as it reads, ‘we will smile through this mess’ and we surely agree with her about the same.

Meanwhile, check out Rakul Preet Singh’s latest post below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has quite a lot of projects lined up in her pipeline. She will be seen in the action-thriller titled Attack co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. It has been directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The actress will then feature alongside in Chale Chalo that has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair. Rakul has been paired up opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the science fiction drama Ayalaan. She is also a part of Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles.

