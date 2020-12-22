Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID 19; Says she will rest to be back at shoot soon

Rakul Preet Singh has released a statement as she tested positive for COVID-19. Read it below.

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who recently kickstarted shoot for her Hindi project MayDay, shared the unfortunate news with her fans on social media. Releasing a statement regarding the same, Rakul wrote, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe."

Of late, Rakul had been travelling a lot for the shoots. She was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of Samantha Akkineni's chat show, Sam Jam. Post the shoot, she returned to Mumbai and headed for the shooting of her Bollywood film, MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. On December 11, , who is helming the project shared the news about the film's first shooting schedule.

He tweeted, "Happy to officially begin MayDay.. in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022."

Meanwhile, check out her statement below:

Talking about her South project, she will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Wishing Rakul a speedy recovery!

