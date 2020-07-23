Rakul Preet Singh thanks the Hyderabad police for maintaining order; appreciates their brave efforts

The actress shared a video message on her Twitter account to state how grateful she is for all the brave efforts which the Hyderabad police has put in during the COVID 19 crisis.

The south siren Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter account to thank the entire team of Hyderabad police for maintaining order in the city. The actress shared a video message on her Twitter account to state how grateful she is for all the brave efforts which the Hyderabad police has put in during the COVID 19 crisis. The gorgeous diva says she is very thankful to the Hyderabad police for keeping everyone safe during these difficult times. The actress goes on to add in her message that more than 390 police officers of the Hyderabad police department are back on duty who had got infected by COVID 19.

The actress also states that she is thankful for everything Hyderabad police has been doing to keep the people safe. On the work front, the sultry diva will feature in the upcoming film called Indian 2. This film will have south megastar Kamal Haasan playing the lead. The much-awaited flick, Indian 2 is helmed by ace south director Shankar. Indian 2 is the second film after the original film called Indian which also featured Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Check out the tweet by Rakul Preet Singh

A big thankyou to the police force working 24/7 to maintain order in these testing times .. @CPHydCity #hydcitypolice #TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/kllh3BpWLm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 22, 2020

The upcoming Shankar directorial will have Kamal Haasan returning in his Senapathy avatar. Previously, the director Shankar had shared a still from the film, featuring the lead actor in the Senapathy look. The southern drama Indian 2 is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

ALSO READ Rakul Preet Singh cannot wait to hit the gym after the lockdown

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×