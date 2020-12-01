Rakul Preet Singh tries flyboarding in Maldives and REVEALS she fell 70 times; See Pic

From soaking up the sun to enjoying scuba diving, Rakul Preet Singh had a gala time in the Maldives.

South and Bollywood beauty Rakul Preet Singh was recently in the Maldives on a vacation with her family. During her stay there, Rakul treated her fans with some amazing photos as she enjoyed water rides and every bit of her vacation. While she has returned to Mumbai already, Rakul Preet Singh is reliving the best moments of her life from Maldives holiday. The stunner shared a picture of her trying the toughest water ride, flyboarding but the caption for it has grabbed our attention.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rakul captioned, "Fall 7 times, stand up 8... just that here I fell 70 times." From soaking up the sun to enjoying scuba diving, Rakul Preet Singh had a gala time in the Maldives and her Instagram photos are a proof. Rakul captioned one of the photos as, "Take me back where the sky is blue and you find you."

Meanwhile, the actress recently completed seven years in Tollywood. Rakul, who started her career down South and has shared screenspace with biggies like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun, has gradually started creating a space for herself in Bollywood as well.

