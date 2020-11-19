Rakul Preet Singh is true blue water baby as she shares sexy picture in a green bikini from Maldives; See Post

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a picture of her having a peaceful moment amidst the crystal clear blue ocean.

Rakul Preet Singh has finally taken a break from work and is enjoying a peaceful time with her family on a holiday in Maldives. The stunner recently headed to Maldives with her parents and brother for a short vacation. Rakul took to Instagram and shared a picture of her having a moment amidst the crystal clear blue ocean. One can see, the South and Bollywood beauty posing for a beautiful picture in a green bikini that she paired with a multi-coloured shrug. Captioning the image, she wrote, "Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly."

Rakul is occupied with a lot of big films and has already resumed shooting of a few films amidst COVID-19. Before kick-starting shooting, Rakul decided to spent time with family. Maldives has clearly become a go-to holiday destination for all the celebs. Kajal Aggarwal also had a blissful time recently on her honeymoon to Maldives with husband Gautam Kitchlu. Meanwhile, check out Rakul's picture below that is too hot to handle.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in an important role.

The actress will also be seen sharing the screenspace with , John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari in their upcoming cross-border love story.

Today, Rakul made an official announcement about being a part of and Amitabh Bachchan's films. She tweeted, "Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff."

