Rakul Preet Singh ups the glam quotient in a ravishing red dress and overcoat in latest PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh has established her status as a fashionista with her every look. This time as well, the star has left the fashion police awestruck with her latest outfit of the day. She took to Instagram and posted a string of stills in a smoldering red dress, paired with a matching overcoat. Her blazing ensemble was tied up with hoop earrings, a small pendant and copper-coloured stilettos.

Her Instagram feed is full of enchanting looks similar to this one. A photoshoot, a causal look from her day out in the city, or an athleisure, Rakul Preet Singh manages to garner attention with every choice of attire.

Check out the pictures below:

Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about which genre of films she would like to explore next , to this the Attack star replied that she would like to be a part of a historical drama and a biopic, “I don’t know, but anything. Biopics are great stories that must be told. They are stories of achievers which we must tell.” She further added, “I’d love to do an out-and-out love story. I haven’t done too much. It’s just the beginning, I feel. When I say love story, I mean like DDLJ. I’m a sucker for romance and so I really want to do an out-and-out Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, DDLJ, Jab We Met, something like that.”