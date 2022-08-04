Rakul Preet Singh ups the glam quotient in a ravishing red dress and overcoat in latest PHOTOS
Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and posted some photographs in a stunning red dress with a matching overcoat.
Rakul Preet Singh has established her status as a fashionista with her every look. This time as well, the star has left the fashion police awestruck with her latest outfit of the day. She took to Instagram and posted a string of stills in a smoldering red dress, paired with a matching overcoat. Her blazing ensemble was tied up with hoop earrings, a small pendant and copper-coloured stilettos.
Her Instagram feed is full of enchanting looks similar to this one. A photoshoot, a causal look from her day out in the city, or an athleisure, Rakul Preet Singh manages to garner attention with every choice of attire.
Check out the pictures below:
Recently in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rakul Preet Singh was asked about which genre of films she would like to explore next, to this the Attack star replied that she would like to be a part of a historical drama and a biopic, “I don’t know, but anything. Biopics are great stories that must be told. They are stories of achievers which we must tell.” She further added, “I’d love to do an out-and-out love story. I haven’t done too much. It’s just the beginning, I feel. When I say love story, I mean like DDLJ. I’m a sucker for romance and so I really want to do an out-and-out Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, DDLJ, Jab We Met, something like that.”
Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has several big-budget films in her kitty. She will be part of Bollywood flicks including Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Cinderella alongside Akshay Kumar and South project Ayalaan.
Credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
