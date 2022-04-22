Rakul Preet Singh ups the glamour quotient with a chic black co-ord dress; See pics

Rakul Preet Singh is cementing her position as a fashion icon with every look she opts for. The Attack star has recently rocked another chic look. Posing in a black co-ord dress, the actress accessorised the ensemble with big hoop earrings and silver stilettos. Rakul tied those long tresses in a high bun. Apart from the stunning outfit, her smoldering expressions stole the show.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh recently commented on her 11-year acting journey. Talking to IANS, the Aiyaary star said, " I am not a person who evaluates 'oh I have come so far because I still don't think I have achieved a lot. I have still a lot more to do."

Check out the pictures below:

Up next, Rakul Preet Singh will appear on the silver screens with Ajay Devgn-led Runway 34. Made under the direction of Ajay Devgn himself, this project inspired by a real-life event is scheduled to be out on 29 April.

2022 seems to be a busy year for the actress. After giving an impressive performance in John Abraham starrer Attack, Rakul Preet Singh also has some other exciting ventures in her kitty. These include, Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She will also play the protagonist in Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's directorial, Chhatriwali.

Also Read: WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna says 'she is a water baby' as she looks super cute enjoying pool time