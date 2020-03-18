Rakul Preet Singh uses home furniture to workout amid COVID 19; Says don’t let self quarantine stop you
Rakul Preet Singh is among the list of celebs who are self-quarantining due to deadly coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities are not only spreading awareness to stay safe through social media but are also setting major fitness goals without gym visits. Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of her working out at home with the use of furniture. One can see in the photos, Rakul with the use of home furniture giving the best yoga hacks to her fans.
Taking to social media, she wrote, "excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks." Rakul is clearly working out and enjoying her self quarantine mode. Well, everyone has opted for self-quarantine due to the coronavirus spread across the globe. Bollywood, Television and South Indian film industry has stopped all the shootings. The celebrities are requesting their fans to stay at home and avoid public gatherings.
Check out Rakul's Instagram post below:
Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a boomerang of her as she decided to workout at home. She wrote, Just because gyms/studios are shut, let’s not throw away our routine working from home, doesn’t mean we hang out in our pajamas !."
