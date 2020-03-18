Rakul Preet Singh uses home furniture to workout amid COVID 19; Says don’t let self quarantine stop you

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of her working out at home with the use of furniture. The stunner is clearly working out and enjoying her self quarantine mode.

Rakul Preet Singh is among the list of celebs who are self-quarantining due to deadly coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities are not only spreading awareness to stay safe through social media but are also setting major fitness goals without gym visits. Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of her working out at home with the use of furniture. One can see in the photos, Rakul with the use of home furniture giving the best yoga hacks to her fans.

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a boomerang of her as she decided to workout at home. She wrote, Just because gyms/studios are shut, let’s not throw away our routine working from home, doesn’t mean we hang out in our pajamas !."

Credits :Instagram

