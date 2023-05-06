Rakul Preet Singh wears blue bikini in minus 15 degrees, takes dip in cold water; VIDEO

Rakul Preet Singh shared a video of taking a dip in a blue bikini amid a snow-capped location.

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on May 06, 2023   |  04:35 PM IST  |  2K
Key Highlight

  • Rakul Preet Singh shared a glimpse of her adventerous vacay.
  • She wore a sexy bikini and took a dip in ice cold water in minus 15 degrees.

Rakul Preet Singh loves travelling. When not working, she packs her bags and flies to explore a new location. The actress loves beach places as she is a total water baby. Today, she shared a glimpse of taking a dip in minus 15 degrees cold water from her vacation. The beauty posted a video of herself undergoing cryotherapy in a snow-covered location.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a video of taking a dip in a blue bikini amid a snow-capped location. In the video, Rakul is seen walking out of a wooden cabin in a blue bikini and taking a dip in cold water. She jumped into the cold water in minus 15 degrees celsius and embraced the chilling weather. Despite the freezing weather, she is seen flaunting a huge smile as she rushed inside the cabin to change after a dip in the pool. 

Sharing the video, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Cryo in -15 (degree Celsius) anyone?” A few months ago, Rakul also visited Northern Lights in Finland and shared a few pics. She was all smiles and excited to witness the northern lights in snow-clad Finland. 

Watch the video of Rakul Preet Singh here:
 

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rakul is currently shooting for Meri Patni Ka Remake. She is also waiting for the release of her long-awaited film Ayalaan, where she shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film has been in post-production for some time now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film will release for Diwali. 

A source close to the film said, "Ayalaan is a big-scale sci-fi adventure and is targeting a Diwali 2023 release. The film shoot was wrapped up a while back and is presently in the postproduction stage. The team feels Ayalaan is a perfect fit to entertain the audience in the Diwali weekend."

She will also be seen in Kamal Hassan’s highly anticipated film Indian 2. She will also be co-starring with Kajal Aggarwal in the much-awaited film. Directed by Shankar, the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace.

