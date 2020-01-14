Rakul Preet Singh is winning the fashion game with her Pink pantsuit; Check it out

The picture shared by the Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress Rakul Preet Singh sees her in a simply gorgeous outfit and hair left open.

The De De Pyaar De actress is winning her fashion game in a stunning Pink coloured pantsuit. The gorgeous actress who featured in Manmadhudu 2 along with south megastar Nagarjuna, shared some breath-taking pictures of herself in a pink pantsuit. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her fashionable outfits. The south siren who won hearts with her terrific performances also impressed the fans and audience members with her Bollywood films. The actress was seen in Marjaavaan and the 2018 film called Aiyaary. The beautiful diva, Rakul Preet Singh is now stealing everyone's heart with her chic and stylish looks.

The picture shared by the Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress Rakul Preet Singh sees her in a gorgeous outfit and hair left open. The actress is making sure that her fashion game is always on point. On the work front, the stunning actress will be seen in a couple of interesting projects. The actress featured in films like Sarrainodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Bruce Lee – The Fighter and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. The talented actress Rakul Preet Singh will also feature in a key role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film Indian 2 is helmed by ace director Shankar.

The film Indian 2 will bring back south megastar Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. The director Shankar had previously shared a still from the film which featured the south superstar Kamal Haasan in his Senapathy look. The fans and followers of the sultry siren Rakul Preet Singh are eagerly waiting to see what character she plays in the south film Indian 2.

