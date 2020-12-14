Rakul Preet Singh wishes 'crazy superhuman' Rana Daggubati on his birthday with a happy throwback photo

Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet birthday note for her friend Rana Daggubati on his 36th birthday. Check it out.

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati turns 36 today, December 14 and fans across the country are showering him with best wishes on social media. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with photos and birthday wishes for Baahubali's Bhallaladeva. Many celebs and close friends of the actor from the Tollywood film industry took to social media and showered birthday boy with love and sweet messages. Rakul Preet Singh also shared a throwback moment with Rana and wrote, "Happy bday you crazy superhuman," followed by heart and hug emoticons. She further wrote, "Wishing you all the ideas in the world."

There were a lot of speculations in the past that Rana and Rakul are in a relationship. However, the actors always addressed the rumours calmly and denied dating each other. Rana and Rakul are a part of the same friend circle in Hyderabad. On Sophie Choudry's talk show in the past, when Rakul was asked about it, she had cleared the air stating, "Oh My God!, We are neighbours and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He's been a friend since I started my film journey."

Meanwhile, check out Rakul's sweet birthday wish for her friend Rana Daggubati:

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati got married to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad during the pandemic. The wedding was attended by Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun and a very few close family friends due to lockdown rules.

