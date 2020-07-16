Rakul Preet Singh on working in Indian 2: The better the people you work with, the more it rubs off on you

Recently, during an interview, Rakul Preet Singh shared about her experience of working with two biggest celebs Kamal Haasan and Shankar in Indian 2. Read to know more.

One of the busiest actors of South Indian and Bollywood industry, Rakul Preet Singh is currently at the top of her game and will soon be seen Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film, Indian 2. The film has been the talk of the town and fans can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Recently, during an interview, Rakul shared about her experience of working with two biggest celebs Kamal Haasan and Shankar in Indian 2. The stunner said that she learnt a lot with them being on the sets but in a very subconscious way. Rakul further revealed that it only helped her to improve her craft.

"Oh, the experience was great, and I got to work with such amazing people like Shankar and Kamal sir so early on in my career. So much learning happens when you are surrounded by people who are so good at what they do; the way they are on set, how they approach a scene and the treatment given to it. It is one thing in writing, but with all the improvisation on set, it becomes something else," Rakul Preet Singh said in an interview with The Hindu.

The Manmadhudu 2 actress further added, "I learnt in a very subconscious way, about myself as an artist and everything else to do with my job. The better the people you work with are, the more it rubs off on you and improves your craft."

Indian 2, directed by Shankar also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role. Being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Credits :The Hindu

Share your comment ×