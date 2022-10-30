Rakul Preet Singh's 3 vibrant bikini looks from Maldives vacay you need to check out right now

Rakul Preet Singh is doing some promising work in Bollywood at the moment. Apart from her back-to-back releases, the diva also stays in the news for her unique and relatable fashion sense. If we take a close look at her wardrobe, we find that the star has an outstanding collection of beachwear. Just today, the Aiyaary actress shared a couple of pictures from an island in the Maldives on her Instagram account and captioned the post, "Cos island life is a vibe".

The Thank You star was seen posing in grey swimwear underneath a printed shrug. The actress has been posting a lot of pictures from her visit to the Maldives lately. In one of these pictures she can be seen having a gala time in the pool, "Water baby for life." Meanwhile, in another photo, Rakul Preet Singh dons a red swimsuit under a printed shrug with pleated hairstyles.