Rakul Preet Singh's 3 vibrant bikini looks from Maldives vacay you need to check out right now
Rakul Preet Singh is vacationing in the Maldives right now. Check out some of her ravishing swimwear during her latest holiday.
Rakul Preet Singh is doing some promising work in Bollywood at the moment. Apart from her back-to-back releases, the diva also stays in the news for her unique and relatable fashion sense. If we take a close look at her wardrobe, we find that the star has an outstanding collection of beachwear. Just today, the Aiyaary actress shared a couple of pictures from an island in the Maldives on her Instagram account and captioned the post, "Cos island life is a vibe".
The Thank You star was seen posing in grey swimwear underneath a printed shrug. The actress has been posting a lot of pictures from her visit to the Maldives lately. In one of these pictures she can be seen having a gala time in the pool, "Water baby for life." Meanwhile, in another photo, Rakul Preet Singh dons a red swimsuit under a printed shrug with pleated hairstyles.
Check out the looks below:
Why she is not doing Telugu movies
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most promising stars in Tollywood, however, she is busy with her Hindi projects right now, and has stayed away from Telugu cinema for some time. During a recent interaction with her fans on Instagram, she revealed why she is not doing Telugu movies. When a user asked her why she is not doing a Telugu film anymore, the actress replied, "a lot of you asked me this question and I know I have not been able to do a Telugu film. But very soon. And I really really love my Telugu fans, and I always say that I'm who I am today because of the Telugu film industry. So hopefully something next year."
Up next
On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a Tamil movie, Ayalan opposite Sivakarthikeyan in her kitty. Despite concluding the shoot in 2021, the movie has not reached the audience yet. Conceptualized and directed by R. Ravikumar, AR Rahman has scored the music for the film.
