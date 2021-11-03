Rakul Preet Singh's blazing red pantsuit is the perfect pick to take from desk to dinner & mean business

by Priyanka Goud   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:40 PM IST
   
Rakul Preet Singh's blazing red pantsuit
Rakul Preet Singh's blazing red pantsuit is the perfect pick to take from desk to dinner & mean business
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most popular actress in the film industry. She is an actor with great poise and elegance. Her fashion statements never go wrong, be it her airport look or desi look. The actress can pull off anything with grace and her recent pictures in a red pantsuit proves that she is a fashion queen.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a few pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen looking bold and beautiful in an all red pantsuit. Clad in Riti Rahul Shah's red pantsuit, the actress looks beyond words as she grabbed all the attention and it surely deserves. The jacket of the pantsuit has ballon sleevless, which gives a unique touch to the formal look. The Konda Polam actress made sure to add more glam with netural toned makeup, red lipstick and perfectly toned eyebrows and cheeks done by Salim Sayyed.

Over all, Rakul completed the look with golden heels. The actress looks stunning, glamorous, beautiful and whatnot. Pantsuits are the new happening thing in fashion world. They are not just a formal wear as they can be carried from AM to PM because it has fashionable and sophisticated written all over it.

Meanwhile, Rakul has hit the headlines as she recently made her relationship with Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani official with an adorable photo and caption.

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan.

Credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram


