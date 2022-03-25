Rakul Preet Singh's dream to get ready in seconds comes true with her latest post; See Video

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the busiest stars not only in the South but also in Bollywood. Fans impatiently look forward to her every move, may it be in her personal life or the professional one. Although just like all of us, the Aiyaary actress feels it takes a lot of her time to get all dressed up.

In her latest Instagram post, she addressed the issue with a sense of humor. The star is seen getting into a number of changes in just a few seconds and captioning the video as, "My dream to get ready this quick". The supporters loved her take on the age-old debate and filled the comment box with heart emojis. If you scroll down her social media feed, you can take notes on high glam dressing with utmost ease.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is occupied with her B-town action drama, alongside John Abraham, Attack. The venture that also casts Jacqueline Fernandez will be hitting the theatres on 1 April. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie talks about an army veteran who takes part in a governmental experiment to create a cybertronic humanoid super-soldier, a weapon to battle terrorism. Backed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor, the tunes for the project have been provided by Shashwat Sachdev.

Apart from Attack, Rakul Preet Singh's year looks full with a lineup comprising of Thank You with Sidharth Malhotra and Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn, including other films.

