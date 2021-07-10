Rakul Preet Singh's 'Glove up' game is strong; Shares a VIDEO of kickboxing and leaves everyone in awe

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing kickboxing as she sets major fitness goals.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Being a total fitness freak, Rakul Preet Singh never misses a day without working out and is so inspiring. Even during the lockdown, despite being confined to her living space, Rakul always took time out to exercise daily and also showed off her toned body and washboard abs. The actress, who resorts to hardcore workout routines and kickboxing sessions as means of fitness, shared a video by leaving us all in awe.

Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing some high octane kickboxing with her instructor. Dressed in black athleisure, Rakul looks focussed in the video. Sharing with her followers on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Don't give up. Glove you." The actress is setting major fitness goals even on the weekend. Well, there is no thing called as a cheat day in Rakul Preet's life we guess. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the Nithiin starrer Check (2021). She will be next seen in Tollywood’s ace director Krish’s movie. The actress is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. Rakul Preet Singh is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and . She is also filming for the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham.

Credits :Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

