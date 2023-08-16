Rakul Preet Singh's healthy no-cook Bhel recipe is super easy; Here's how you can make it in 5 minutes

South and Bollywood actress Rakul Preet is a big foodie and fitness freak. She loves eating food that's delicious, filled with crabs, protein, and healthy as well. She often shares glimpses of relishing yummy food dishes. Back in 2022, the actress shared the recipe for everyone's favorite snack dish, Bhel. It's not your usual Bhel, Rakul's version is all things healthy.

Rakul Preet Singh shows Bhel can be healthy too. The actress shares her special recipe and you could definitely try it out. It's easy and perfect to make.

Ingredients and recipe to make Rakul Preet Singh's healthy Bhel

2 tablespoons onion

1 cup tomato

1 cup carrot

1/4 cup peanuts

3/4 cup moong Dal

1 tablespoon Sev

1 tablespoon of green chutney

2 tablespoons of tamarind chutney

2 tablespoons chopped coriander 2crackers or little puffed rice

Here's how you can make the Bhel recipe

You just need to mix some chopped vegetables, peanuts, a bit of puffed rice, and moong dal in a bowl. Pour over some tamarind chutney and mint-coriander chutney, and give all ingredients a good mix. You can also add a bit of sev. Rakul, however, revealed she relishes Bhel without sev. Well, the healthy and super delicious bowl of Bhel is ready to eat.

Rakul Preet Singh's healthy Bhel recipe is perfect for a quick evening snack amid heavy work and studying. It barely takes 5 minutes to make. And you don't need to stove, fire, oil or anything to make as well.



Professional front

Rakul Preet is also playing a pivotal role in Indian 2, the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer which is a sequel to veteran director S Shankar's blockbuster 1996 release. The popular actress opened up about sharing the screen with the legendary actor, in an interview with Pinkvilla earlier. "It was very exciting. I mean, Kamal Haasan sir is an institution in himself. And, I feel very lucky that I've gotten an opportunity to work with him," said Rakul.

She is also waiting for the release of her long-awaited film Ayalaan, where she shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan. The film has been in post-production for some time now. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film will release for Diwal

