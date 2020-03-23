Rakul Preet Singh's smile as she poses with a fan in this unseen PHOTO will remind you of Saloni in Yaariyan

Rakul Preet Singh flashes her widest smile while posing with a fan for a selfie. This will surely remind you of her character Saloni in the 2014 Bollywood film Yaariyan.

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the Hindi and South film industry. She enjoys a massive fan following all over the country because of her utter beauty and the acting prowess that she showcases in almost every movie. Her impeccable fashion sense is something that we can’t go forward without mentioning. The Indian 2 actress is considered a style icon and serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there.

As we speak of this, we have come across an unseen picture of Rakul Preet that surely deserves your attention. The actress is seen posing with one of her fans in this throwback picture while smiling back at the camera. This wide smile of the stunning diva will remind you of the innocent and simple Saloni in Yaariyan who stole the hearts of the audiences. Interestingly, Yaariyan also paved the way for Rakul Preet Singh’s entry into the Bollywood film industry.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

The actress looks pretty in the picture as she wears a brown sleeveless top. She keeps her makeup minimal and opts for an orange-colored lipstick shade. On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be venturing into Bollywood again with a yet-to-be-titled film opposite which has been helmed by Kaasvie Nair. The actress will collaborate with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez for Attack. She is also a part of Indian 2 co-starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Rakul will team up with Sivakarthikeyan for another upcoming film titled Ayalaan.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on Kanika Kapoor contracting COVID 19: I hope people she met have good immunity)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More