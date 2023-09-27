Rakul Preet Singh's stunning World Environmental Health Day message: See PIC

Amid all the film industry glamour it's always refreshing to see our favourite celebrities taking a moment to advocate for a cause close to their hearts. Recently, the talented and stunning actress Rakul Preet Singh did just that, as she graced her Instagram account with a captivating story in honor of World Environmental Health Day. The day is globally celebrated annually on the 26th of September which was yesterday.

Rakul Preet Singh, known for her acting skills, shared a glimpse of her deep appreciation for Mother Earth. In the post, she was nothing short of radiant, donning a tangerine dress that perfectly complemented the breathtaking backdrop of the pristine green sea. Her open hair danced gracefully in the wind, as she soaked in every moment of the refreshing breeze and the ethereal environment that surrounded her. The setting was a rocky beach, an untamed natural beauty that served as a stark reminder of the importance of preserving our planet, earth.

What truly resonated with her admirers, however, was the poignant caption that she penned for the post. Her caption read, "Let's take a pledge to save our beautiful planet" followed by a red heart emoji. It was a simple yet profound call to action, a reminder that we all share a responsibility to protect and preserve the Earth that sustains us.

Rakul Preet Singh being a staunch advocate of healthy living and practices

Rakul Preet Singh's commitment to environmental health is not just a passing trend. She has been a vocal advocate for sustainable living and eco-friendly practices for quite some time. Earlier the Sarrainodu actress has also campaigned for PETA and promoted veganism with a quirky post where she was seen wearing a dress that resembled broccoli.

The Bruce Lee: The Fighter actress is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares her inspiring workout videos with her fans and followers on her social media handles. Earlier in a post that the diva shared on the occasion of World Health Day she penned a beautiful and motivating note for her fans. It read, "A healthy outside starts from the inside. It's not about just hitting the gym or looking lean but feeling good about yourself at all times. Choose activities you like doing, let yourself soak in the beauty of nature, feed your body, mind, and soul with healthy thoughts, and remember to keep the inner child in you kicking always! Be crazy, be fun, be random but always be happy”

As a result, for this talented actress, there’s way more stuff beyond her acting chops and gorgeous looks.

On the work front

Recently, the actress has worked on movies like Chhatriwali, Boo, and I Love You. Also, the diva will play a meaty role in the much-anticipated film Indian 2, the sequel to director S Shankar's 1996 blockbuster featuring Kamal Haasan. The Spyder actress recently spoke about her experience of sharing screen space with the iconic actor in a conversation with Pinkvilla. "It was very exciting. I mean, Kamal Haasan sir is an institution in himself. And, I feel very lucky that I've gotten an opportunity to work with him," the actress added.

Additionally, she eagerly anticipates the release of her much-awaited movie, Ayalaan, in which she co-stars alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

