Rakul Preet Singh’s Wednesday workout session is sure to get your day sorted

There has never been a dearth of good quality morning inspiration posts from actors in terms of your daily exercise routine. Rakul Preet Singh has added one short clip from her intense workout routine to get our days a better start. The actress is known for her roles in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films and has always been a fitness freak. Rakul frequently takes to her social media platforms to share inspiring bits of exercise. This time around the exercise is synchronized to the beats of a popular song used for gym videos.

Rakul Preet Singh’s New Gym Challenge Video takes internet by storm

Rakul Preet Singh has always been keen on her workout sessions and the actress regularly shares her routine on social media. The actress was seen busy with her Wednesday morning routine, where she posted a short clip from her intense gym session on her Instagram account. This short clip is a new challenge as per the hashtag in her account asking fans and followers to complete a series of simple steps, choreographed to the beats of the song playing in the background.

Upcoming films for Rakul Preet Singh



The actress has been busy in different industries for the last year. She will be seen in a string of films in the coming months in different languages. Chhatriwali will be her immediate next Hindi release, a film that revolves around a woman’s attempts at eradicating societal taboos related to sex education is sure to be one of the strongest performances of her career as per reports. She is also currently shooting for Meri Patni Ka Remake. Her other big projects are from Tamil, where she shares the screen with Sivakarthikeyan in the big-budget science fiction flick Ayalaan, which has been in post-production for some time now. She will also be seen in Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2. She will also be co-starring with Kajal Aggarwal in the much-awaited film from Shankar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Sancheti on Rakul Preet Singh as a muse at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, 'Khadder' and more