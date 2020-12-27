Rakul wishes Salman Khan a 'Dabangg year' on his birthday; Kiccha Sudeep shares a heartwarming pic with him

After South superstar Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiccha Sudeep have penned heartfelt birthday notes for Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar celebrates his 55th birthday today, December 27 and fans across the country are showering him with best wishes. Many close friends from the film industry are also sending him blessings and love on birthday. After South superstar Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiccha Sudeep have penned heartfelt birthday notes for Salman Khan. Recalling the time when she visited on the sets of Bigg Boss with for movie promotion, Rakul tweeted, "Happpy happpy bdayyyy @BeingSalmanKhan sir ! Wishing you a dabbang year...may you have the best of all that you desire."

Kiccha Sudeep, who has shared screen space with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3, also shared a heartwarming throwback picture with the birthday boy. He also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor that is winning hearts. The Kannada star wrote, "Wishing you all the happiness and sending you allllll the luv @BeingSalmanKhan sir. Have a wonderful bday ,,,Happy returns sir."

Take a look below:

Wishing you all the happiness and sending you allllll the luv @BeingSalmanKhan sir.

Have a wonderful bday ,,,

Happy returns sir.

pic.twitter.com/Q9uXhVbuDn — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 27, 2020

Happpy happpy bdayyyy @BeingSalmanKhan sir ! Wishing you a dabbang year may you have the best of all that you desire pic.twitter.com/VdFqdcnNVv — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 27, 2020

Also Read: Mahesh Babu showers Salman Khan with blessings and good wishes on his birthday; Calls him 'super cool'

Meanwhile, during the release of Dabangg 3, the Kannada superstar confessed that he did the film as it meant something to work alongside Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva and that he will cherish working with both of them. The Kotigobba 2 actor played the role of a villain in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×