Ram Charan and Upasana planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA? Here’s the truth
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child in 2023.
After Ram Charan's appearance on the popular news show, Good Morning America, speculations started doing rounds that the actor and his wife Upasana might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. However, Upasana clarified in her own way that their first child’s delivery will be taking place in India.
Replying to Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show, Upasana commented, “@drjashton ur too sweet. waiting to meet you . Pls join our @theapollohospitals family in India to deliver our baby along with Dr Sumana & Dr Rooma.” Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared, “This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation.”
Dr Jennifer Ashton, a Board-certified Ob-Gyn, author and TV medical correspondent from the USA will also be part of the team to deliver the couple’s baby in India.
Ram and Upasana planning to welcome their firstborn in India
For the unversed, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child and the first news was announced by megastar Chiranjeevi in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela Shobana and Anil Kamineni,” read Chiranjeevi’s statement.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently in the USA and is celebrating RRR’s biggest winning moments with director SS Rajamouli. RRR, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role has bagged 5 awards- Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song (Naatu Naatu), Spotlight Award, and Best International Film categories at Hollywood Critics Association Awards.
