Ram Charan and Upasana planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA? Here’s the truth

After Ram Charan's appearance on the popular news show, Good Morning America, speculations started doing rounds that the actor and his wife Upasana might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. However, Upasana clarified in her own way that their first child’s delivery will be taking place in India.

Replying to Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show, Upasana commented, “@drjashton ur too sweet. waiting to meet you . Pls join our @theapollohospitals family in India to deliver our baby along with Dr Sumana & Dr Rooma.” Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared, “This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation.”