Ram Charan 41st Birthday: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more shower ‘wishes, happiness, and health’ on Peddi actor

Ram Charan is celebrating his 41st birthday on March 27, 2026. As the RRR star turns a year older, several Telugu celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish him.

Telugu celebs wish Ram Charan on his 41st birthday

Taking to his social media handle, Allu Arjun wished his cousin Ram Charan with a short note. The actor said, “Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest cousin Ram Charan. Wishing you a Pedda… hmmm no… a Peddi successful year ahead.”

Moreover, cousins Sai Durgha Tej and Varun Tej Konidela also wished the actor through official posts. Sharing his message, Sai penned, “Happy Birthday, Charan. It has been so special to witness your dedication up close. Yesterday, watching you on the sets of Peddi gave me goosebumps and chills. The audience and fans are going to be thrilled to see you. You deserve all the love, success, and everything beautiful coming your way.”

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, “Happy birthday Ram Charan! Wishing you happiness, health, and an amazing year ahead. Looking fantastic in the Peddi teaser… best wishes.”

Additionally, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana also shared a note for the Mega Power Star’s birthday. The filmmaker said, “My dearestttttt Ram Charan sirrrrrrrrr. Wishing you a very, very Happy Birthday Sir. I always pray to God that you are blessed with great health, endless happiness, and even more incredible success in the years ahead. Love you sirrrrrr love u so much.”

Earlier, Charan’s father Chiranjeevi, his sister Sushmita Kondiela, and more had also shared a heartfelt note for the actor, penning sweet words for him.

Here are the tweets:

Ram Charan is currently working on his film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama is slated to release in theaters on April 30, 2026. The upcoming film features Janhvi Kapoor as the co-lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles.

Coinciding with the actor’s birthday, the makers of Peddi unveiled a glimpse featuring him as a powerful Kusthi wrestler.

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