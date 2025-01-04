Ram Charan addresses long hiatus after his last release RRR; says THIS about working on one film for years

Ram Charan is all charged up for his next solo release after almost four years. The actor was last seen in the 2022 film RRR, after which he did not have any theatrical releases, barring a few cameos in a handful of projects. Recently, he opened up about this gap in his career, during which he shot for only one single film.

Speaking at the promotional event for Game Changer in Mumbai, Ram Charan had a witty response to producer Dil Raju, who thanked everyone for their efforts as a team in working on this one single film for three years.

He compared himself with other actors who had multiple releases in the past few years. However, when it came to him, he humorously remarked that he did only one film in three years.

RC said, “Sir, sab log bohot films kiye hai, sir. But teen saal mein main ek hi film kiya (Sir, all others did many films over the years, but I did only one film in three years).”

Game Changer also happens to be Ram Charan’s first solo release in many years, considering his last film, RRR, featured Jr. NTR equally in the lead role. After that, he spent nearly three and a half years working on the Shankar directorial, which faced some delays caused by reasons best known to the makers.

Previously, during a promotional event for the film in Dallas, RC had spoken about this and said, “It's been 4 years since I got a solo film. RRR, of course, I did with my brother Tarak. Now, with Game Changer, we have worked really hard for about three and a half years. It is a film with Shankar Garu’s style; it will be a wonderful Sankranti for all of us and won’t disappoint you.”

With the power-packed trailer and four energetic tracks from the film already released, Game Changer has grabbed the audience's attention for more than one reason. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025.

The Shankar directorial will feature Ram Charan in double roles, portraying both a father and a son. One of these roles includes the star essaying the character of an IAS officer.

Besides Ram Charan, the film also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah plays the role of the antagonist.

