Ram Charan adds another feather to his cap as he becomes a Wildlife Photographer; See Pic
South couple Ram Charan and Upasana will be hosting a gala in aid of World Wildlife Fund, called ‘Wildest Dreams’ at their remodelled residence, in Hyderabad. The event will see who's who from the Tollywood film industry. Samantha Akkineni, Akhil among others will grace the event. Ram Charan shall be making an incredible debut with this event. This time, he will not be in front of the camera, but behind it. Ram Charan has added another feather to cap as he will make his debut as a wildlife photographer.
Some of these pictures include a lion pride, cheetah, giraffes and many more stunning images. Talking about his debut as a wildlife photographer, Charan said, "Nature is where we belong and I have chosen a camera to express my passion for wildlife conservation at this gala event."
On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR. The magnum opus also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The shooting of the film kick-started earlier this year and it's set for 2020 release.
