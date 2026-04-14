Ram Charan admits being ‘rough dad’ to his 3 kids, calls wife Upasana family's ‘nurturing pole’

Ram Charan is a superstar of Telugu cinema who carries the responsibility of his family, kids, and fans on his shoulders. Even though he is neck deep in work, the actor-producer makes sure he doesn’t compromise on spending time with his three kids, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Klin Kaara, and the newborns, Shivram and Anveera Devi. Recently, he admitted to being the rough kind of dad who lets their children take risks. Read on to know what he said about his wife, Upasana Konidela.

Ram Charan weighs in on parenting three kids with wife Upasana

After having three kids with Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan feels his house is full. After the arrival of his twins, a boy and a girl, in January 2026, his responsibilities have increased manifold. When asked what kind of father he is, the RRR actor told Esquire India, “I’m the rough kind of dad. The one who lets them jump, play dirty, climb, and take risks.”

Talking about his wife’s way of parenting the children, Ram expressed, “Their mother is the nurturing pole; I’m the one they come to when they want courage.” Ever since the kids, “heartbeats outside my heart”, came into his life, they have completely changed his rhythm, his family, and the entire house.

The entire home revolves around them. Hence, in the absence, the house comes to a standstill. Despite being one of the highest-paid actors, Ram and Upasana are deliberately raising them in an unconventional environment, giving them Montessori schooling and letting them explore and enjoy their excitement on discovering new things.

“I would like to take that hack from them… how easy it is to be happy in life,” the Peddi actor wants to learn from his kids. The entertainer divulged that despite his stardom and a hectic work life, he wants to be a very, very present person first, and I want to be a present father. According to him, “The biggest lesson we learn is from observing our parents.” Ram also considers his pets his core family and his unit. “I try to keep my world a little small, contained,” shared the Game Changer.

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