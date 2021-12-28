Ram Charan admits he found a brother in Jr NTR while working with him in RRR at the film's pre-release event

The pre-release event for magnum opus RRR is one of the most discussed event right now. The bash that took place on Monday evening in Chennai had director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in attendance with Sivakarthikeyan, Udhaya Nidhi Stalin, Madhan Karky, Kalaippuli S Thanu, RB Choudary as the special guests.

The film’s lead star Ram Charan talked about his bond with co-star Jr NTR in his speech. He said, “My lovely Nanba . Age-wise, we have only one year difference. But in real life, he has a child-like mentality and a lion-like personality. We should be careful with this person. I am thanking all, but not Tarak. Because I want to thank god for giving me a brother.” He added, “So, thank you God. I am feeling as if our relationship will end, if I thank him here. I want to keep this relationship and this movie. Like everyone, I also feel happy with our producer getting profits. But what I love about this movie is my brotherhood with Tarak, which will continue throughout my life. I will keep that brotherhood in my heart until my last breath. Thank you all.”

Jr NTR also shared his experience with Ram Charan in his speech. Speaking about Ram Charan, he said, “My Nanba Charan, every shot of RRR, I would want to do it again and again because I can share the time with you. This is not the ending, this is just the beginning.”