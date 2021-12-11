Ram Charan to Alia Bhatt, 'I was shy to talk because you're so beautiful,' as she complaints on being ignored

At RRR's event today in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt shared she was ignored by Ram Charan and he hardly spoke to her on sets. Replying to this, Charan said, "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful." Alia further spilled the beans on how Ram Charan and Jr NTR are totally different but always on the same note, "They only pull each other's leg."

She further continued, "They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other. But finally when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram Charan sir did for me but Tarak still didn't." Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, sharing her experience of being a part of Telugu film, Alia Bhatt said, "I don't want to restrict myself only to Bollywood movies. Only a director has to decide about my role in a film. Director's vision is important. I am ready to act. It was a nice experience acting in RRR and the film's team took good care of me. I was touched to see the love of fans. I would like to act in more south Indian movies."

RRR is releasing on January 7, 2022!

