Ram Charan is all praises for the first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic; Sends wishes to the team

Apart from Sai Dharam Tej, Republic also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena in key roles.

The first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film Republic was released by his cousin and actor Ram Charan. Sharing the poster, Ram Charan wrote was all praises for the poster and sent his best wishes to the team. He wrote, “Loved the poster! Wishing my dear brother @IamSaiDharamTej, director @devakatta & the entire team ... All the best!! #Republic #RepublicFirstLook #RepublicOnJune4th.” In the intense poster, Sai Dharam Tej is seen sporting a beard with a pair of shades.

Along with Sai Dharam Tej’s portrait sketch, the poster also has a message that reads, ‘We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it!’ Media reports suggest that Sai Dharam Tej is playing an IAS officer in the film. He thanked Ram Charan for agreeing to unveil the first look poster and expressed how elated it made him feel. The film is directed by Deva Katta and it is touted to be an action thriller.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares her 'favourite song' from Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story; WATCH

He wrote, ''I’ve never experienced “I’m just a phone call away” until the moment I called and asked whether you can launch the first look. You readily accepted my request to launch our first look. Your support means the world to me. Thank You Charan. Love you. #Republic.'' Republic has music by Mani Sharma, while M Sukumar has cranked the camera. It is produced by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao under the banner of JB Entertainments. The film also features Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju, Rahul Ramakrishna and Sai Dheena in key roles.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×